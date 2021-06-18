Ammie June “Junnie Boonie” White, 80, of Etowah went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She loved horses and enjoyed the wagon train. She took pleasure in country and bluegrass music, playing the guitar and singing. She was a people person, whether it was sitting with the elderly or taking care of her friends and family. June was preceded in death by her parents, Binom Lee and Beulah Daniel; former husbands, Curtis Blair and Claude Ray White; brothers, Jerry Daniel and James Daniel; and sister, Joan Culberson. She is survived by her sisters, Alma Joyce Hall and Anna Jean Culberson of Georgia; brothers, Alden Joe (Geneva) Daniel of Decatur, and Alvie Jack Daniels of Kentucky; sister-in-law and special friend, Darlene Daniel of Tellico Plains; special friend, Linda Carney of Etowah; and several nieces and nephews and many friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 19, in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jack Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 19, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
