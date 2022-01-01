Patricia Robertson

Patricia Louise “Pat”
Robertson, 68, a lifelong resident of Athens, Tenn. passed away on Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021 in a Knoxville hospital. She was born in Athens on Nov. 3, 1953 a daughter of the late Archie and Dorothy Carroll. Pat was a member of McMahan Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, eating out, but most of all spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three sisters, Berzilla Coleman, Nina Marney and Nancy Carroll. Pat leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of five years James David Robertson; one son, David Melson; James’ children, Brian Robertson (Amanda), Brandon Robertson, and Elissa Martin; five brothers, Earl Carroll (Linda), Ralph Carroll (Brenda), Jerry Carroll, Winslow Carroll and Carl Carroll (Sheila); grandchildren, Timothy Winchell (Holly), Sean Winchell (Khaila), Damion Sneed, Nick and Katelyn Robertson, Sarah, Keagan, Logan, Brooklyn, Morgan, Hunter and Madison England, Keith, Dylan and Kylee Martin; great grandchildren, Paislee, Raigan and River Winchell, Addison Winchell, Aubrey, Mackenzie and Chloeigh Sneed and Sophie and Junior Robertson; numerous other extended family members; church family; and a host of special friends. The family received friends on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the Athens chapel of Companion Funeral Home located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A service celebrating her life followed the visitation time at 3 p.m. with the Rev. David Wendt officiating. Share a memory of Pat and/or personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.