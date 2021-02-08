John William Varner Jr. of Etowah passed away Feb. 2, 2021, from COVID-19 in Knox County. Born in Lisbon, Ohio, he was preceded in death by his father, John William Varner, and mother, Edda Rebekah Zearley. He is survived by his loving wife, Dawn M. Varner; daughters, Beth Varner French, Zorina Winterholler and Shawna Sams; and grandchildren, Zachary and Kaylee French, Jade and Savannah Winterholler and Kellan Sams. John was a veteran and had a distinguished career in law enforcement of 39 years. In 1990, he joined the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and opened the McMinn County Justice Center and retired after 15 years with the Etowah Police Department. Share a memory of John and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
