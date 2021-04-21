JoAnn Shavers, 77, of Athens passed away gracefully and peacefully on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Those that were waiting for her in her new home are her husband, Richard Ollis Shaver; and parents, Horace and Captola Manery. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Malita “Lita” Shaver, and grandson, Colin Cornett; her son, Richard “Tony” Shaver; grandchildren and their spouses, Weston (Nina) Shaver and Jessica (Jeremy) Rider; sister, Mary (Boyd) Kincannon; and special friends, Mary Walker, Leila Ingram, Debbie and Randy Dalton, and Deanna Ratledge. A graveside service for family and friends will take place at Beta Cemetery in Decatur on Thursday, April 22, at 4 p.m. with her nephew, Travis Shaver, and Larry Lane officiating. Pallbearers will be Colin Cornett, Weston Shaver, Steve Kincannon, Bradley Kincannon, Travis Shaver and Paul Green. In lieu of flowers, donate in her memory to either the Kidney Foundation of Chattanooga or Hospice of Chattanooga. Share a memory of JoAnn and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
