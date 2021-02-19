Frank Andrew Huber, 61, of Athens returned to our Heavenly Father on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. After fighting COVID for six weeks, he succumbed in Chattanooga. He was born on Nov. 4, 1959 in St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, Fla., to Francis “Bud” George Huber Jr. and Donna Marimae Price Huber. He graduated from Dallastown Area High School, Pennsylvania, in 1978 and C.F.C.C., Ocala, Fla. with an A.S. Degree in Drafting and Design Technology. The majority of his career was in the Mechanical Engineering field in Florida. Most recently, he was employed by EnTrans International/Heil Trailer. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He has a testimony of the gospel and faithfully served in many volunteer callings over the years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, nature hikes/bird watching, ping-pong and college football; he was an avid FSU Seminole fan! He was a loving husband, kind, humble and hardworking man. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, who so loved their sweet “Poppy” and great-nephews/nieces, who adored their “Uncle Frank.” He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Francis “Bud” George Huber Jr. and Donna Price Huber Capone; infant brother, Francis George Huber III; and stepmother; Charlotte Herman Morton Huber. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Bonnie Jo Adams Sontag Huber; stepchildren, Chad David (Kirsten) Sontag of Chattanooga, and Rebecca Sontag (Thomas) Pauley of Travelers Rest, S.C.; siblings, Claudia (Bob) Huber-Kinney, Holly Huber, Dave (Mandy) Morton, Natalie Huber (Aaron) Lindbloom, Melissa Huber and Shayne Huber; grandchildren, Cael Viktora, Hailey Sontag, Mackenzie Sontag, Brock Wilson, and Quinn Sontag; and nieces, nephews and extended family members. Frank had a close relationship with Bonnie’s nephew, Wm. Ryan (Liz) Adams, and his mom, Peggy Wheeler (Marty) Estrada; and good friends, Barry (Jean) Smith. A memorial service was held on Feb. 6 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Athens. It was a small gathering of family and close friends due to the COVID pandemic. Share a personal memory of Frank A. Huber or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints “Humanitarian Aid” fund in memory of Frank A. Huber. Please use the following link to donate online: https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.