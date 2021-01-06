Vernon Lee Duff, 70, of Knoxville, and formerly of Englewood, passed away at 3:48 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at his residence. He was preceded in death by parents, Jacob and Ruth Duff; and sisters, Helen Keller and Geraldine Lowe. Survivors include daughters, Juliea Hackler, Barbara Roy and Tina Hackler; grandchildren, Jaron Hackler, Janay Ferguson, Jayla Ferguson, Casey Hackler, William Roy, Marcus Roy, Alexia Sexton, Mercedes Scruggs and Benjamin Sexton; great-grandson, Peyton Sexton; sisters, Linda Tudor and Sarah Murr; brother, Delaney Duff; and several nieces and nephews. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
