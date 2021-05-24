Evelyn Randolph Botts Benson, 88, of Cleveland passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home following a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s. After a long career in the funeral industry with Murphy Funeral Home in Cleveland and Etowah from 1955 to 1970, she moved back to Cleveland and married Tommy Benson. She volunteered at Bradley Memorial Hospital (Tennova) and Bradley Hospice. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star (Etowah Chapter) and had served as Worthy Matron. Evelyn was a member of First Baptist Church of Cleveland and attended Rodney Fitzgerald’s Sunday school class. She loved her family and enjoyed holidays with them and their annual family beach trips. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maynard and Pearl Crider Randolph; brother, William Arnold Randolph; and infant daughter, Shirley Yvonne Botts. Survivors include her husband of almost 50 years (they would have celebrated on Christmas Day), Tommy Benson; children, Arnold (Vicki) Botts of Cleveland, and Terry (Michelle) Botts of Afton; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Brandon) Conner, Eric (Kat) Botts, Casey (Brianne) Botts, Andy (Lauren) Botts and Courtney (fiancé, Jake Bolton) Botts; nine great-grandchildren, Maggie and Sam Conner, Weston, Nova, Ashton and Cooper Botts, Maddox Smith and Abel and Jude Botts; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral was held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in the chapel of Fike-Randolph & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Brandon Conner, the Rev. Tom Wickes and the Rev. Andy Botts officiating. The interment followed in Hilcrest Memorial Gardens. Her family received friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service. The family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 7625 Hamilton Park Dr., Suite 6., Chattanooga, TN 37421; or to First Baptist Church of Cleveland, 1275 Stuart Road, Cleveland, TN 37312. The family wishes to thank the nurses and workers of Chattanooga Hospice for the excellent and tender care that Evelyn received during the last weeks of her life. Send a message of condolence and view the Botts family guestbook at www.fikefh.com Fike-Randolph & Son Funeral Home of Cleveland was in charge of arrangements.
