Betty Ann McCann Jackson, 76, of Etowah passed Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at a Knoxville hospital. Betty was known for her love for service to others, which she gave so unselfishly. She was a member of Miracle Deliverance Tabernacle in Riceville, where she worked in many capacities, singing and volunteering in many areas of church work. She was a graduate of Howard High School and Cleveland State Community College, where she obtained an associate’s degree. Betty worked her entire life over 35 years servicing others. She started her lengthy years of employment in the Head Start program in Cleveland. She also worked at the Signal Center helping children with developmental disabilities. She worked at Tri-County Center helping adults with disabilities and at the local nursing home. Betty tried to help everyone. She loved the Lord and her passion was her family and church. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Betty Smith; sister, Lorraine Ware; son, Charles Jackson Jr.; and son-in-law, Tommy Moss. She leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy of giving to others her husband of 56 years, Charles Jackson of Etowah; sister, Jessica Smith; brother, William (Audrea) Smith; six children, Reginald (Dianne) McCann, Elecha Jackson, Lisa Moss (Keith), Sonya (Anthony) Moss, Michael (Rhonda) Jackson, and Pamela (Austin) Tate; nine grandsons, five granddaughters; 17 great-grandchildren; and a very special friend and sister in Christ, Betty Jarrett of Etowah. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 5, at 2 p.m. at Miracle Deliverance Tabernacle Church in Riceville with Pastor Anthony Wynn delivering the eulogy. In compliance to COVID-19, there will be a walk-through visitation prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church on Monday, April 5. A walk-through visitation by friends was on Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with social distancing. Interment will follow the service in Greenhill Cemetery in Etowah. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
