James “Jim” S. Majors, 82, of Athens passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. He was a native of Georgia and a longtime resident of McMinn County. He was a son of the late James P. and Edna Switzer Majors. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ophelia Jones Majors; an infant sister, Edna Elizabeth Majors; and his twin brother, John Edward Majors. He was a member of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church and was a graduate of the University of Georgia. He was president and CEO of Tellico Culvert for 32 years until his retirement. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Michael Smith; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Doug and Jenny Majors and Brad and Rosa Majors; stepdaughter and spouse, Leigh and Glen Allen; stepson and spouse, Mark and Ece Walkup; granddaughters, Anna Allen Vogt, Madi Majors, Emma Majors, Caroline Smith, Eden Majors and Zeyli Walkup; grandsons, Drew Allen, Grant Majors, Harrison Majors, Landon Majors, Brock Majors, Trevor Smith and Sky Walkup; a cousin and spouse, Bobby and Libby Major; and a sister-in-law, Gloria Majors. A graveside service was conducted at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Hubble officiating. Pallbearers were sons, sons-in-law and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers were the Keith Men’s Sunday School Class and Keith Small Group Bible Study. The family wishes to give a special thank you to Dr. Robin and Pat Bledsoe and Jim’s many other friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to McMinn County Living Heritage Museum, 532 W. Madison Ave., Athens, TN 37303; or Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1, Athens, TN 37371-0001. You may sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of James “Jim” S. Majors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.