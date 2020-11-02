Hugh Victor King, 87, of Athens passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his residence. Hugh was a native and longtime resident of McMinn County. He lived in Titusville, Fla., for 16 years. He was the son of the late Charlie Benjamin and Bessie Opel Sneed King. He was also preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Amelia Grace King. Hugh was a member of Hill Top Baptist Church and retired from Athens Stove Works. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Frankie Carol Davis King; sons, Vic King and wife, Kimberley, of Athens, Jeffrey King and wife, Kim, of Maryland, and Anthony King and wife, Rachel, of Athens; sister, Arvedah Henry of Athens; brothers, Johnny Cecil King of Riceville, and Bobby Gene King and wife, Lorene, of Madisonville; grandchildren, Eric King, Rene King, Kaytlynn Malone, Jeffrey King II, Trenton King and Jacob King; and great-grandchildren, Uzziel King, Lillianah King, Tristan King, Malachi Malone, Logan Malone, Sarah Loden and Nicole Loden. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Ziegler Funeral Home with funeral services following at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Vic King and the Rev. Jimmy Elliott officiating. Graveside services, with full military honors, will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at McMinn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Anthony King, Jeffrey King, Trenton King, Jacob King, Jeff King and Stacey Geren. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Hugh Victor King.
