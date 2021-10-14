Judy Hammonds, 69, of Athens departed this life on Oct. 4, 2021. She was born on June 8, 1952, in Norfolk, Va., to the late Marvin and Geneva Hardy. Judy has lived in Tennessee for the last 26 years. She lived in South Florida for most her life and raised two children with her husband, Donald Hammonds. She was a wife, a grandmother, a sister, an aunt, and a mom to so many. Judy loved to talk on the phone and gossip for hours. We called it her “hot line.” She was very crafty and made beautiful flower arrangements. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Geneva Hardy; and her sister, Jackie Hardy. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Don Hammonds; her children, Donald Lee Hammonds and Teri Lynn Reed (Ed); her grandchildren, Donald, Anthony, and Edward; her siblings, Marsha Works (Jim), Neil Hampton, Sue Palmer, Lu Shaver, and Gary Hammonds (Deb); a special niece, Jamie Whitehouse; many more nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral & Cremation Service at 2 p.m. with visitation prior from 1 to 2 p.m. Share a personal memory of Judy or your condolenced with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
