Alice Goodwin McKinney, 92, of Athens passed away March 7, 2021. She was a member of Athens Christian Church. Alice retired from her dog grooming business, Pampered Pets. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hodraus and Sally Goodwin; brothers, Rex Goodwin and Wayne Goodwin; and sister, Bernice Elrod. She is survived by her daughter, Jamie McKinney; granddaughter, Katryn Bancroft (Cody); and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at Click Funeral Home by 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, March 13, and proceed to Lenoir City Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McMinn Regional Humane Society. Click Funeral Home, located at 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements.
