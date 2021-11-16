Janie Bledsoe Teague, 74, of Athens passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at her residence. Janie was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Otto and Juanita Williams Bledsoe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Ross Teague; and brothers, Jim Bledsoe and Bill Bledsoe. Janie was of the Baptist faith and had owned and operated BJ’s Snack Bar. Survivors include son, Jerry Mark Teague and wife, Tonya, of Athens; grandchildren, Tristin Teague and Josh Harper; great-granddaughter, Melody Peck; sister, Betty King of Athens; several nieces and nephews; and very special and close friend, Dawn Collins. Graveside services were at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at McMinn Memory Gardens with speaker Jim Benton officiating. Pallbearers were Mark Teague, Tristin Teague, Josh Harper, Jason Collins, Josh Hunt and Rex Holland. The family would like to say a special thank you to Hospice of Chattanooga for their care and compassion for Janie and her family. The family received friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Ziegler Funeral Home. If you were unable to attend the visitation or graveside services, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Janie Bledsoe Teague.
