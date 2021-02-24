Christina Gower, “Cricket,” 29, of Athens passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. She was born in Kingwood, W.Va., on June 9, 1991. She loved fishing and was always having a good time, but will forever be remembered as a loving mother, sister and daughter. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, John Donald Gower; and her uncle, Mike Pase. Christina leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Eli Gower; mother, Pamela Shahan (Jack Trammell); father, Claude Gower; siblings, Ashley Gower, Dayton Shahan (Ashlee Shahan), Alex Gower and Megan Burch; aunts, Peggy Pase, Kim Gower and Monica Maxwell (Rob); grandparents, Francis Gower and Charles and Sue Pase; and numerous other extended family members and host of special friends. The family will hold a private service. You can, however, share a memory of Christina and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
