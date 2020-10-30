Joseph L. Wallis, also known as Jaybird, 91, of Etowah, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Jaybird loved cars and was well know from Admiral Motors. He was a resident at Starr Regional Health and Rehab for the past two years where everyone loved him and was always the life of the party. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Wallis; parents, Herbert and Mary Wallis; and brother, Hub Wallis. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Mike Bible; grandchildren, Lacey Fetzer; Jaelyn Bible, Halle Bible; great-granddaughter, Caydence Fetzer; several nephews and cousins; and special friend, Patty Rucker. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Etowah Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Blanchette officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Contributions may be given to Tennessee Alzheimers Association, Mid South Chapter, 7625 Hamilton Park Dr., Chattanooga, TN, 37421. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, you may sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
