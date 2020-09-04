Jimmie Lynn Crittenden, 63, of Athens, a master automotive mechanic, passed away on Aug. 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, J.R. Crittenden. Jimmie leaves behind to cherish is memory his mother, Ruby Crittenden; two sisters, Ingrid Gann and Joy Curtis; his two daughters, Lindsey and Jena; and four grandchildren. The family celebrated his life in a private ceremony. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Share a memory of Jimmie and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
