David Larry Tomlinson, 72, of Madisonville passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Chattanooga. Born July 17, 1948 in Belleville, Michigan to the late David and Irene Tomlinson, David loved the Lord and was a member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church. Along with church, David enjoyed hunting and going to Walmart. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy O’Keefe. David leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, David Tomlinson, Rick Tomlinson (Salli), and Lisa Finta (John); grandchildren, Kali, Kayla, Krystal, Melanie, Joe, and Lucas; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ryleigh, Hudson, and Owen; sister, Judy Grider; brother Tom Tomlinson; several extended family and a host of friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Cleveland Chapel. Entombment to follow at Hilcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to mass. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent to The American Cancer Society or Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Athens, Tennessee. Share a memory and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home, Cleveland Chapel is honored to assist David’s family with the arrangements.
