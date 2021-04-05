Jamie Lynn Robinson, 46, departed this life on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Jamie was a lifelong resident of Athens. Jamie enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family and friends. He was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dorothy Patterson Lamb and Jesse and Sue Robinson; aunts and uncles, Tommy Lamb, Jimmy Lamb, Edward Robinson, Jeff Robinson, and Margaret Flatt; along with his great aunt and uncle, Hal and Callie Lamb. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Kameron Robinson of Knoxville; his parents, David and Ada Robinson of Athens; brothers, David Robinson Jr. and Kevin Robinson; niece and nephew, Hailey Robinson and Landen Robinson; along with his special aunt, Patsy Gennoe of Cleveland. A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, April 5, at 1 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home of Athens with the Rev. Jimmy Lewis officiating. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time. The interment and committal service followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Extend condolences or make memorial contributions on Jamie’s tribute wall at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
