Charles Anthony “Tony” Lockhart, 77, of Etowah passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Tony was a member of Carlock Methodist Church. He retired from CSX Railroad after many years, and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He had many friends and enjoyed socializing with people. He took pleasure in fishing and, most importantly, he loved his great-granddaughter, Briley. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, A.B. and Laverne Lockhart; and brother, Wallace Edgar “Eddie” Lockhart. He is survived by daughters, Lisa (Steve) Campbell of Benton, and Shannon (David) Duggan of Etowah; grandchildren, Caleb (LaVinnia) Smith, Jacob “Jake” Smith, Brooklyn Duggan and Braden Duggan, all of Etowah; great-granddaughter, Briley Smith of Etowah; brother, Dennis Rick Lockhart of Panama City, Fla.; special friend, Anna Rowe of Etowah; and nieces, Melanie Walker of Etowah, and Kari Knighten of Alabama. Friends and family will meet at Coghill Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service on Monday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.