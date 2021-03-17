Rebecca “Becky” A. Yates Barnett, 65, of Riceville passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at her home. She was born on Aug. 10, 1955 in Etowah, and was the daughter of the late Arlin and Blanche Yates. Becky was of the Baptist faith. She was retired from BB&T Bank after 41 years of faithful service. Becky enjoyed going to the movies, yard sales, and flower gardening. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Sloop; and one sister, Barbara McClary. Becky leaves behind her devoted and loving son, Sam Barnett, and his wife, Jessica; two grandchildren who were the light of her life, Luke and Arlin Barnett; two brothers, Darrell Yates and his wife, Elaine, of Cleveland, and David Yates and his wife, Deborah, of Old Fort; two sisters, Ruth Ann Gregory and her husband, Gary, and Beverly Debuty, both of Athens; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, March 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A service celebrating her life is planned for Friday, March 19, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. The interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Charleston with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of Becky and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
