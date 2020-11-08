W. Floyd Rayburn, 57, of Riceville went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. He was a lifelong member of Lower Spring Creek United Methodist Church. His church family was very special to him. He was a lifelong resident of McMinn County. He loved the sounds and beauty of the outdoors. He also loved trains. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe M. Rayburn; paternal grandparents, Denton and Ada Rayburn; and maternal grandparents, Willard and Allie Parks. He was survived by his mother, Mildred J. Rayburn of Charleston; sister, Teresa Robinson (Eddie) of Charleston; brother, Gary Rayburn (Lori) of North Carolina; sister, Lisa Cranfield of Charleston; nieces, Ashley Slagle (Trent), Brook Kimsey (Jon), and Canaan Swafford (Brett); nephews, Tyler Rayburn, Zac Robinson (Adrianne), and Austin Rayburn; great-nephews, Salem, Leo and Soren Slagle; and a large extended family, and a great many wonderful and meaningful friends. The graveside service will be 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Lower Spring Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Corey Miller officiating. Pallbearers will be Austin Rayburn, Tyler Rayburn, Matt Dillard, Bill Barham, Johnny Brady and Rick Barham. The family requests that memorials be sent to Lower Spring Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Betty Trotter, 108 County Road 51, Riceville, TN 37370. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Floyd-Rayburn Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.