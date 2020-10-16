John D. McCulloch, 75, a lifelong resident of Sweetwater passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, after battling cancer. John was born on his family’s farm on June 16, 1945 in Sweetwater. If you knew John, then you knew of his love for his coon hounds and hunting. He was retired from Oak Ridge. John was a great man and was always willing to help anyone he could. He was deeply loved by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Mildred McCulloch; and two brothers, Buddy and Clyde. John leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Pansy; one daughter, Lacey Cole and her husband, Alex; one son, Chase McCulloch and his wife, Sherri; four grandchildren, Cole, Hope, Waylon and Emilee; and one sister, Lois and her husband, Danny. A graveside service is planned for Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2:30 p.m. at Christianburg Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of John and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
