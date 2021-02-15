Ethel Ruth Frisbie Mull, 81, of Niota passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Life Care of Athens. She was a native and lifelong resident of Niota, a daughter of the late Stanley and Ethel Proffitt Frisbie, was and preceded in death by sister, Eva Grace Toomey. She was a member of Union-McMinn Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and bird watching. She loved serving and helping people. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Doyle Eugene Mull of Niota; three sons, Eddie and Tammy Mull of Niota, Mike Mull of Niota, and Greg and Debbie Mull of Niota; two sisters, Fay Harbin of Knoxville, and Kay Grady of Athens; seven grandchildren, Tony Mull, Brandy Mull Millard, Ashley Mull Blackwell, Ivy Mull Moore, Kassie Mull, Emma Mull and Lane Mull; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Monday at Niota Cemetery with the Rev. Doug Alexander officiating. Friends may come by Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Ethel-Mull Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.