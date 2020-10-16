Eddie Wayne “Bud” Combs, 72, a lifelong resident of Athens passed away on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 10, 2020. He was born in Athens on June 29, 1948, a son of the late Robert and Louise Combs. Bud was a gifted and talented mechanic and enjoyed cars and riding motorcycles in his spare time. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Eddie Combs. Bud leaves behind to cherish his memory one son, Robert Combs and his wife, Stacy; two grandchildren, Ally Combs and Kasey Combs; one sister, Christine Burgess; two nephews, Sean Burgess and Jason Burgess; numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. A memorial service is planned for Sunday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens, and will be led by his son, Robert Combs. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 5 p.m. until the 6 p.m. service time at the funeral home. Share a memory of Bud and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
