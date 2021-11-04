Jewelene Rebecca Graves Coulter, 72, of Riceville entered her heavenly home on Oct. 28, 2021, after a hard fought battle surrounded by her family and loved ones. Jewelene spent most of her life in Tellico and McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Buster Graves and Myrtle Eddington Bren. Jewelene dedicated her life in helping others as a registered nurse at the Sweetwater Hospital ICU for over 35 years and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her significant other and caregiver, Eddie Coulter; daughter, Sandy Vincent and husband, Alan; grandsons, Cory Huggins and wife, Brittany, and Cody Huggins and wife, Nina; great-grandchildren, Harlee Huggins, Mila Huggins, Cobie Huggins and Carson Huggins; sister, Patsy Nelson and husband, Jimmy; niece, Penny Cook; nephew, Benny Harris Jr.; special cousin, Marcy Moses; and several other cousins, nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Unicoi Cemetery with Pastor B.J. Walls officiating. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Jewelene Rebecca Graves Coulter.
