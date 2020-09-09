Theopher “Theo” Blanche Lee Roberts, born June 9, 1963, in Knoxville, departed this life on Sept. 5, 2020, at her home in Athens. She was a graduate of Fulton High School, Class of 1981. Theo graduated Pellissippi State Community College with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree and went on to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Theo held numerous jobs in the medical field, with the last being an office manager at NHC Home Health Care. Theo was the definition of a helpmate. She accompanied her husband with contractual jobs such as stripping and waxing floors. She was a devoted wife, mother, nana, and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. Sr. and Theopher Josephine Lee; and brothers, Robert E. Lee Jr. and Avon Rollins Sr. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 25 years, Charlie “Tommy” Roberts; children, Kristen (Ray) McBee, Kalyn Roberts, Alisha (Artez) McLaughlin, and Brandon (Amanda) Roberts; grandchildren, Journey Edwards, Jaylee Edwards, Arlyn McLaughlin, Aleah McLaughlin, Alexa McLaughlin, Camryn Roberts, and Cyenna Roberts; sisters, Carmen D. Gardner and Audria “Bootsie” McFarland; loving in-laws, Charlie and Letha Roberts; special friends, Lisa Dotson, Debbie Valadez, Shannon Gleaton, and Sheila Watson; and a host of nieces and nephews, other family and special friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 11, from noon to 1 p.m. at Overcoming Faith Christian Center, located at 14 Carter Road in Athens. A home going celebration will follow. Pastor Dr. Harold McCowan will be officiating with words of comfort by Ingrid Prather. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the governor’s Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required. Mrs. Roberts will be laid to rest at Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens, located at 3176 Airport Highway in Alcoa, with a white dove release. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home of Cleveland.
