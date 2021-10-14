William Michael Paisley, 54, entered the gates of Heaven on Oct. 10, 2021! A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, he was the son of John W. “Bill” and the late Virgie Wallace Paisley. He was a very talented musician who loved singing gospel songs, playing his guitars and drums for his church and at the Senior Citizens Center of Athens with his father. He was also very passionate about sharing his faith and ministering to all his family and friends. He dedicated his life to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a member of New Life Ministries in Cleveland. He was also a former employee at Bowater Paper Mill for 18 years. Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Susie Paisley; grandparents, Virgil and Emily Wallace; his mother, Virgie Wallace Paisley; special aunt, Alma Paisley Thomas, and uncle, James Thomas; and brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Stone. He is survived by his father, John W. “Bill” Paisley and wife, Bettye Knox Paisley; sister and husband, Karen Stone Webb and Burton Webb; nephews, Will Stone and Brig Stone (Mindy) and their children, Parker and Addy; special uncle, Jimmy Wallace and wife, Aunt Bobbie Wallace; aunt, Deane Wallace Cordell; several first cousins and friends; and Bettye’s daughters, Tracey (Dennis) Hicks and children, Tripp (Alyssa) and Heath, Susan Saliba and children, Gabrielle and Matthew, and Allison (Wes Peters) and children, Ethan and Hannah. Graveside services were 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Dr. Bill Hernard officiating. There was no formal visitation. Pallbearers were Joe Ownby, C.H. Wilson, Grant Perkel, Jeff Young, Matthew Saliba, Wes Peters, Calvin Henry and Heath Hicks. Memorial contributions may be made to the McMinn Senior Activity Center, 205 McMinn Ave., Athens, TN 37303; or First Baptist Church of Athens, 305 Ingleside Ave., Athens, TN 37303. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/William-Paisley Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
