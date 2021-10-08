Mamie Lee Mahoney
Coleman, 87, of the New Zion community went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. She was a longtime member of New Zion Baptist Church. Mamie was a daughter of the late Milburn and Emma Mahoney. She was preceded in death by her parents listed above; her loving husband, Claude Coleman; two brothers, Vernell and Charles Mahoney; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mildred and Curtis Williams and Vernette and Albert Sledge. Survivors include her one son, Paul Russell “Rusty” Coleman; Lisa Jordan; special niece, Carolyn Wilson; great-niece, Tonia Watters; great-nephew, Chad Wilson; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Mary Chadwick. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Dennis Bordwine officiating. Interment service will follow in New Zion Baptist Church cemetery. Family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
