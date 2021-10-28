J.E. “Sonny” Odum, 75, of Decatur passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at his residence. He was a native of McMinn County, a resident most of his life of Meigs and McMinn counties, a son of the late Jarvis Emmitt “Jabo” and Della Marie Pardue Odum and was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Faye Graham Odum; brother, Ricky Dale Odum; and sisters, Nancy Carolyn Holloman and Linda Spain. He retired from Astec Industries and was a brick and block mason. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Scott and April Odum of Decatur; daughter, Stacy McWilliams of Athens; sister, Juanita Spain of Niles, Mich.; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were 3 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Couch officiating. Interment followed in Sullins Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/JE-Odum Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.