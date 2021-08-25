Jessica Newman McKenzie passed away on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at her home in Calhoun. Jessica was a talented artist who ran a successful online business creating children’s clothing and home décor. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Kevin McKenzie; her daughters, KaKa (Katherine) Grissett and Maggie (Margaret) Grissett, her mother, Mary Ollie Newman; her brother, T.C. Kerrigan, all of Calhoun; and her father, Tom Lunsford of Pensacola, Fla. Jessica had a passion and love of dogs in a most extraordinary and incomprehensible way. She leaves Ozzie, LuLu, Norman, and Pax to remember her spirit, devotion and love. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be considered in Jessica’s name to either St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 900 Clingan Ridge Road NW, Cleveland, TN 37312; or The Caring Place, 130 Wildwood Ave., Cleveland, TN 37311. Send a message of comfort and view the family guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.