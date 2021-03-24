Robert “Bob” LeRoy
Roberts, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 19, 2021. Bob was born at home on Dec. 31, 1935, to Harry Roberts and Gladys Fallon Roberts in Solsville, N.Y. He passed away due to complications from a stroke in his home in Delano surrounded by family. Bob graduated from Morrisville-Eaton High School in upstate New York in 1955. He married Grace Brown, his high school sweetheart, on Dec. 31, 1955. When living in Morrisville, N.Y., Bob worked in road construction and worked on roads throughout the state of New York, including those on the American side of Niagara Falls and those going through the Adirondack Mountain area. He was head of the Madison County Highway Department. He furthered his education at Mohawk Valley Community College In Utica, N.Y., where he obtained and Associate’s Degree in Civil Engineering. He moved to Kentucky in 1979 and worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority in Muhlenberg County. He and Grace moved to Nashville in 1985, where he was Facilities Director at Belmont University and later at Harding Academy. Retirement took Bob and his wife to Delano. Their Golden Years were spent with family, church and Mennonite friends, as well as good neighbors. Bob volunteered regularly at the local food pantry. He touched many lives and hearts using his special gift of helping others. Bob loved God, family, and friends dearly. He enjoyed spending time with his dog, Cocoa. He was honored to serve as a deacon and trustee at Eaton Community Church in Eaton, N.Y.; deacon at Drakesboro Baptist Church, in Drakesboro, Ky.; and deacon at Wetmore Baptist Church in Delano. Interests included fishing, hunting, canoeing, watching wildlife, enjoying outdoor activities, making repairs, problem solving, and listening to gospel music. Bob was preceded in death by his sisters, Peggy Burfeindt and Mary Seaman; father, Harry Roberts; mother, Gladys Fallon Roberts; father-in-law, Ellis Wootton Brown; and mother-in-law, Mary Wescott Brown, all of New York State. He is survived by his wife, Grace Roberts; sister, June (Jim) Calhoun of Bouckville, N.Y.; brother, Harry (Susie) Roberts of Palmer, Alaska; sons, Robin (Carleen) Roberts of Tucson, Ariz., Jim (Esther) Roberts of Eaton, N.Y., and Andrew (Penny) Roberts of Greenville, Ky.; and four grandchildren, Daniel (Toni) Roberts of Gallatin, James (Karis) Roberts, Jacob (Jessica) Roberts, and Stephanie (Will) Jakubowski of New York State. He was blessed with seven great-grandchildren. The funeral service, officiated by the Rev. Johnny Moore, was held on March 23 at Wetmore Baptist Church in Delano. Share a memory of Bob and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Arrangements were made by Companion Funeral home of Athens and Wetmore Baptist Church in Delano. Memorials may be made by donating to Disabled American Vets or Feeding America.
