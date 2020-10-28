John Theodore Gillespie, 94, of Maryville, and formerly of Athens, passed away Oct. 26, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, World War II, and a longtime Baptist minister. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecile Gillespie; daughters, Kathy Waddell and Robin Gillespie; grandson, Scott Caldwell; parents, John B. and Viola Gillespie; sisters, Margaret Gillespie, Gaynelle Sowder and Evelyn Gillespie; and brother, Otha Gillespie. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Virgil Adams; sons and daughters-in-law, Phillip and Tara Gillespie, and Todd and Tiffany Gillespie; grandchildren, Rob Caldwell, Justin Gillespie, Josh Gillespie, and Lacey Gillespie; and numerous friends. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service with military honors will be held at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Donnie Huston officiating. McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home of Maryville is in charge of arrangements.
