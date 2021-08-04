Rev. Robert “Bob” E.
Hamilton Sr., 88, of Chattanooga went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at his residence. Robert was a native Stonewall, N.C., and a longtime resident of McMinn County. He was the son of the late George Earl and Rena Edwards Hamilton. He was also preceded by daughter Wanda Hamilton; sons, Robert E. “Bobby” Hamilton Jr. and Ronald J. Hamilton; and sisters, Dorothy H. Smith and Etta Earl Mintz. Robert was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Chattanooga. He served for over 60 years as a pastor, chaplain, and on short-term missionary trips. He was a minister for the Holston Conference of the Methodist Church for over 50 years, serving as a pastor in Virginia and Tennessee. He also served in various places, including the Chattanooga Police Department, Plastic Industries, and several hospitals and industries, as a chaplain. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and “Great Daddy” to his family, and will be missed until we meet him again in eternity. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Thelma Ann Peach Hamilton of Chattanooga; sons, Thomas Earl Hamilton and Ernest Lee Hamilton and wife, Blanche, all of Chattanooga; daughter-in-law, Robin G. Hamilton of Johnstown, Pa.; grandchildren, Jennifer H. Keylon and husband, Gary, of Chattanooga, Deven H. Wallace and husband, Kevin, of Ooltewah, Stephanie Hamilton of Philadelphia, Pa., Sarah Hamilton of Johnstown, Pa., Joe B. Maynor and wife, Mendy, of Ooltewah, Christopher Hamilton and wife, America, of Fairfax, Va., and Mark Hamilton and wife, Sarah, of Dover, Pa.; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church in Athens. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Tom Seay, the Rev. Arlo Alderman and the Rev. Dave Graybeal officiating. Interment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. Great-grandchildren Jeremiah Wallace, Seth Keylon, Isaiah Wallace, Benjamin Maynor, and Elijah Keylon and family friend Roy Rogers will serve as pallbearers. Members of the Home Service Class will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Holston United Methodist Home for Children, P.O. Box 188, Greeneville, TN 37744-0188; or Adult & Teen Challenge Midsouth, 1108 W. 33rd St., Chattanooga, TN 37410; or your favorite charity. If you cannot attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of the Rev. Robert “Bob” E. Hamilton Sr.
