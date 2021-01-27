Maudie M. “Bunny” Hosey, 84, passed away on Jan. 22, 2021. She was born on Feb. 23, 1936 in Newport to the late Robert and Margaret (nee Brown) Samples. Maudie was a loving mother and grandmother who, more than anything, cherished spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all. Maudie is survived by her children, Steven (Beverly) Gray, Timothy (Heidi) Gray, and Daniel (Val) Gray; stepchildren, Dorsell (Renee) Hosey and Nancy (Michael) Sterling; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Smith; as well as many nieces and nephews and a lifetime of collected friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Hosey; as well as her brothers, Jim Samples and Cecil Samples. The family held a memorial service at Black River Church of the Bretheren in Spencer, Ohio on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. Maudie’s final resting place is in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery together with her husband. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.waitefuneralhome.com Waite & Son Funeral Home of Medina, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.
