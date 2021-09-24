Robert “Bobby” Wayne Stewart of Sweetwater passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the age of 52. He was a member of Murray’s Baptist Church and was a long-standing employee at Tire Pro Ag-Central in Athens. He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Veronica Stewart; lovingly remembered by his sisters, Ruth (Jim) Lowther of Trinity, Texas, Roberta (James) Miller of Philadelphia, Linda (Duwayne) Arden of Niota, and Tammy (Everett) Elmore of Sweetwater; brother, Jimmy Stewart of Louisiana; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by in-laws, Ellis and Martha Grant of Dunlap, Tonja and Mike Bennett of Soddy Daisy, and Shonda and Von Dishman of Soddy Daisy; a nephew; three nieces; and two great-nieces. He also leaves behind two close friends, Chris Miller and Scott Trew, and was loved by many others. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Sue Stewart; and two nephews. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Hampton officiating. Interment will be 2 p.m. Monday in Varner-Grant Cemetery in Soddy Daisy. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
