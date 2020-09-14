Jesse Y. Chastain, 52, of Delano passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by brother, Marty James Chastain. He was a youth leader at Friendship Baptist Church; an avid deer hunter; liked to spend time in the mountains of Reliance; loved his family and loved spending time with them. Jesse was the Business Representative for Local 226 and 437 of the Painters Union District Council 77; he loved his job and all his fellow members. He is survived by his wife, Sissy Chastain; children, Chelsea Cross (Dustin), Jesse Lowe (Caroline), and Harlie Chastain; grandchildren, Levi Lowe, Joshalynn Chastain, Brooklynn Cross and Jaxon Cross; parents, Walter and Linda Chastain; and sisters, Jill Holt (Duane), and Tara Davis (Clint). A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Conasauga Cemetery, located on County Road 876 in Englewood, with Steve Beavers officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Shannon Miller, Joey Butler, Frankie Buckner, Jesse Lowe, Shane Murphy, Bobby Freeman and Tyler Robinson will serve as pallbearers. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
