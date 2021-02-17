Rose Lee Arnold Henry, 60, passed Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at a Knoxville hospital. She was raised in the First United Presbyterian Church in Athens, and was a graduate of McMinn County High School. She enjoyed cooking and talking to everyone and she loved music, with her favorite program being, “The Voice,” Rose was a great storyteller. She enjoyed working and spent over 15 years working at Life Care Center on Athens, among other jobs that she held. She leaves to cherish her many memories her daughter, Tomikia LaShea (Jamall) Scudder of Athens, and son, Devonte Rashad (Victoria) Henry, both of Athens; brother, Michael Slack of Englewood; 11 grandchildren; six stepchildren, Ayanna Roberts, Sciarra Henry, Letima Henry, Martina Henry, Laucretia (Marcus) Looney, and Kadia (Lisa) Henry; special niece, Hilary Arnold of Austin, Texas; a great-niece, Raziyah Buchanan; two aunts, Lorene Porter of Athens, and Joyce Flectcher of Akron, Ohio, and uncle, William Arnold of Riverside, Calif.; special cousin, Marvelle Locke of Georgetown; special friend/cousin, Judy Williams of Athens; running buddies, Frances McMahan, Rita Witt, Tammy Simpson, and Amy Arnwine; and many other relatives and friends. In compliance to COVID-19, there will be a walk-though visitation on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Charlie Mack and the Rev. Vant Hardaway officiating. Interment will follow in Hammonds Cemetery. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.