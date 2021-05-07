Kenneth “Bo” A. Walker Jr., 63, of Etowah passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021. He was a son of the late Kenneth “Red” and Wilma H. Walker. He was preceded in death by several uncles, aunts and cousins. He was a member of North Etowah Baptist Church and helped with teaching the Sunday morning fellowship class at East Tennessee Coin on Sunday mornings. He graduated from McMinn Central High School, Cleveland State Community College and continued his education to further his career. Bo worked for many places, including Liberty Bank, Butcher’s Bank, TVA Watts Bar, TVA Chattanooga and TVA Towers in Knoxville. He retired from TVA after 33 years of dedicated service. He leaves behind many friends who will cherish his friendship. He worked at East Tennessee Coin upon his retirement from TVA. He is survived by his twin sister, Sophia L. Walker; companion, Baxter Biscuit; brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Melanie Walker; special nephews, Alex and Andy Walker; and several cousins, extended family and many special friends. Special thanks to Bill and Diane White of the Farm House Restaurant, Danielle Norris, Susan Scarborough of the Thom Thumb Restaurant, Dr. Donald and Sherri Watters, Sandra Newton and Linda Sitzlar. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 7,, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Dennis Bordwine officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, at the funeral home and proceed to McMinn Memory Gardens for the 11 a.m. committal service. We request social distancing and wearing masks. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
