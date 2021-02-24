Nell G. Brown, 99, of Athens passed away Monday evening, Feb. 22, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Etowah. Nell was a member of North Etowah Baptist Church, graduated from Etowah High School of Business College and moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked as secretary at HUD until retirement. She enjoyed gardening and walking with her dog. She enjoyed helping people, was always willing to do for others, visited the sick, and did other charitable work. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess B. Brown and Millie M. Ogle; brother, Sam Brown; and sisters, Zula Brown, Gertrude Williams, Myrtle Ross, Stella Shugart, Janet Bryan and Dorthy Stinson. Survivors include her brother, Kenneth R. (Imogene Cole) Brown of Athens; and several nieces and nephews and many friends. Family and friends will meet on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. for graveside services and interment at Etowah City Cemetery with the Rev. Jack Bryan officiating. Services arranged by Serenity of Etowah Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
