Leah Anne Colburn was delivered into the arms of Jesus on Sept. 3, 2021. She was the infant daughter of Jason and Sarah Colburn. Survivors other than her parents include sister, Lauren Colburn; brother, Benjamin “Ben” Colburn; and grandparents, Jimmy and Brenda Colburn, and Bill and Debbie Reak. She was preceded in death by Judy and Royce Wood. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
