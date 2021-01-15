Durcilla “Punkin” Jackson, 67, of Etowah departed this life on Jan. 12, 2021, at a Knoxville hospital. She attended Mt. Olive AME Zion Church, and worked many years in the manufacturing industry and as a cook at Rail City Grill Restaurant in Etowah. Drucilla enjoyed the outdoors, drawing, and all types of crafts. She also enjoyed being a part of the ParksTown porch club. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roosevelt and Alberta Cox Harrison; brothers, Frank, Scott, Raymond, Berle and James Harrison; sisters, Cora Harrison, Betty Harrison, and Rosa Douglas; and nephew, Troy Harrison. She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Christopher “Jo” Jackson of Etowah; three grandchildren, Cam (Brady) Guy of Athens, and Benjamin Jackson and Grace Jackson, both of Etowah; two great-grandchildren, Winston Guy and Mila Guy; one brother, Johnny Harrison of Cleveland; two sisters, Mary Frances Brown of Etowah, and Gloria Hammonds of Charleston; many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends, Judy Carlock Anthony, Debra Mayfield, and Vivian Anderson; and many dear and close friends in the community. In compliance to COVID-19, there will be a walk-through visitation one hour prior to the service from noon until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Benjamin Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in New Zion Cemetery in Etowah. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens, which continues to be in compliance with COVID-19; masks are required at all times, and we will monitor for social distancing.
