Edward McMurray
Fisher, born Sept. 14, 1933, died Aug. 22, 2021, at age 87 at Alexian Village on Signal Mountain. The son of the late Robert Joseph Fisher Jr. and Johnnye McMurray Fisher of Athens, he is survived by his children, Edward McMurray Fisher Jr. (Teresa), Catherine Fisher Delany (Jim), Robert Kenan Fisher (Pam), and Mary Fisher Lucas (Joe), and his niece, Mary Kim McMillan; and his grandchildren, Newman Delany (Paige), Chance Delany, Joy Fisher Tokarczyk (Ben), Lila Fisher Brock (Builder), Allwyn Fisher Schmissrauter (Jon), Patrick and Elizabeth Lucas, and Hunter Lucas (fiancée, Allison). Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Janet Kenan Fisher; his brother, Robert Joseph Fisher III of Athens; and his sister Alice Fisher McMillan, of Athens. Born in Athens, Ed attended McCallie School of Chattanooga as a boarding student, excelling in football, tennis and wrestling and becoming a three-time Mid-South Wrestling Champion. He was awarded the Grayson Memorial Medal for the top overall student of the McCallie senior class as well as the Stephens Athletic Award. It was at a McCallie dance that he met the beautiful Janet Kenan. Their courtship continued even while Ed attended Vanderbilt University to play football and wrestle and Janet attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville (UTK). The distance proved too much for the young couple, so Ed transferred to UTK, where he played varsity tennis and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and the ROTC. They married while still in college. After graduation from UTK, Ed received a commission in the U.S. Air Force where he served for 18 months. Afterward, he moved his wife, Janet, and young family to Chattanooga and then Signal Mountain. Ed soon began a long and successful career as a realtor and developer, founding Fisher Realty and serving as president of the Chattanooga and Tennessee Boards of Realtors. He also served as president of the Board of Trustees of Girls’ Preparatory School and also on the McCallie School Board of Trustees. He was a longtime member of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Signal Mountain, and served many years on its Vestry. Ed also solidified his reputation as an outstanding athlete and competitor by winning many local, state and national championships in tennis, skeet shooting, softball, and handball, which he played well into his ‘80s. In 2011, he was inducted into the Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame for Wrestling. He loved to play bridge and card games and always looked forward to yearly trips with his friends and son, Robert, to Florida for baseball spring training, tennis and card games. As accomplished as Ed was as a realtor and athlete, he was a better person and father and was devoted to Janet and his children. He spent most weekends with his children at their swimming meets, football games, tennis and wrestling matches, then eventually did the same with his beloved grandchildren. Ed’s later years were spent at the Memory Care Unit at Alexian. The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the love and kindness of his longtime caregivers, Connie Wooten and Joyce Carpenter. A memorial service will be held at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, located at 630 Mississippi Avenue in Signal Mountain, on Sept. 21 at 11 a.m., followed by a receiving of friends and interment of ashes at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Timothy’s. Arrangements are by Cremation Center of Chattanooga.
