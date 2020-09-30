John “Johnny” Allen Burris, 71, of Englewood passed away suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. He was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, and was the son of the late John W. and Esta Lee Carver Burris. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Ray Burris; and mother-in-law, Ruth Miller. Johnny was currently employed by Dynasty Spa for over 20 years and was a member of the First Church of God in Englewood. Survivors include his wife, Linda Miller Burris; daughter, Kim Burris Williams and husband, Shelby Eugene Williams; sisters, Sue Fagg, Roberta Jack and Shirley Smith; and many nieces, nephews and special friends. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ziegler Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Sunrise Cemetery with Pastor Will Hughes officiating. Pallbearers will be Rod Miller, Scott Miller, Mark Baker, Scott Allen, Keith Allen and Randy Fagg. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of John “Johnny” Allen Burris.
