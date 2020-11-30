Betty Jo McDaniel, 68, of Englewood passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Clyde and Frances White of Englewood. She was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Lee; and one brother, Clyde White Jr. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Diana McDaniel of Athens; one daughter, Sherry Knittle of Etowah; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Jones of Englewood; and several nieces and nephews. Per the request of the family, a private graveside will be held at Sunrise Cemetery in Englewood. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. Sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
