Tim Carol Wood, 59, of Decatur passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, 2020, at his residence. Tim was a native of Athens and a resident of Decatur. He was the son of the late Milburn and Velma Fritts Wood. He was also preceded by brothers, Franklin, Roy, Wayne, Robert and Donnie Wood; and granddaughter, Dixie Wood. Tim attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and was a mechanic with Bailey Forklift of Chattanooga. Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Faye Jackson McHone Wood of Decatur; daughter, Melissa Mills and husband, Bill, of Maryville; son, Nathan Wood of Madisonville; grandchildren, Zachary Wood, Rhiannon Mills, Ian Mills and Kendal Mills; sisters, Joan Robison and husband, James, of Athens, Janice Robison and husband, Mike, of Athens, Rhonda Savage of Manchester, Judy Smith and husband, Mike, of Athens, and Carol Martin of Athens; brother, Larry Wood of Athens; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the funeral home with the Rev. Jimmy Jackson and the Rev. Mark Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Clearwater Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Robison, Zachary Wood, Nathan Wood, Tony Wood and Shaun Coffey. Sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Tim Carol Wood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.