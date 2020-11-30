Lisa Louise Bacon, 68, of Athens passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her home. The only daughter of Ralph Nelson Bacon and Betty Jane (Wilson) Bacon, Lisa was a schoolteacher at Riceville Elementary School for a number of years before her retirement. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Riceville Cemetery. For a full obituary, go to www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Lisa Louise Bacon.
