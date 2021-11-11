Martha Torres Medina, 60, of Athens passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center. Martha was a native of Michoacan, Mexico, and a longtime resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Leonila Bernal Torres. She was also preceded in death by son, Ernesto Medina. Martha was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and had worked for Yamaha Manufacturing for over 15 years. Survivors include her husband of many years, Victor Medina of Athens; sons, Manuel Torres, Humberto Medina, and Juan Jose Medina, all of Athens; father, Emilio Torres of Athens; several brothers and sisters; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass was at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Dr. John Arthur Orr officiating. Interment followed in McMinn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers were Humberto Medina, Juan Jose Medina, Oscar Torres, Emilio Torres Jr., Javier Torres and Jose Carrasco. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Ziegler Funeral Home. If you were unable to attend the visitation or funeral mass, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Martha Torres Medina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.