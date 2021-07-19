Kathy Lynn Crockett Upchurch, 58, of Englewood passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021. Survivors include her husband, John Upchurch; parents, Helen Crockett and the late Derward Crockett; brother, Patrick David Crockett; sister, Lisa Condee-Workman and husband, Dana; nieces, Shelby Morrow and husband, Coty, Christina Brown and husband, J.B., and Danielle Moore and husband, Chris; great-nieces and nephews, Natalie and Aiden, Gracelyn, Braden and Levi; and many cousins. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, at Goodsprings Cemetery with Dr. David Lones officiating. No formal visitation was held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
