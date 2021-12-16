Michael Alan Vaughn Sr., 48, of Decatur passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. Michael was a native of Cleveland, Ohio, and a longtime resident of Meigs County. He was a son of the late Sandra Kay Vaughn Ricker. Michael was formerly employed with Shaw Industries. Survivors include his loving wife of seven years, Nichole Davis Vaughn of Decatur; daughter, Jessica Diane Vaughn; son, Michael Alan Vaughn Jr. of Decatur; grandchildren, Mattie Harbin and Colten Vaughn; stepchildren, Freddie Vann II, Sky Vann and Max Vann; two step-grandchildren; father, Eddie Dean Ricker and wife, Saborah, of Decatur; and brothers, Donnie Ricker of Cleveland, Billy Ricker and wife, April, of Decatur, and Boonie Ricker of Etowah. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Faith Independent Baptist Church in Decatur with Brother Billy Ricker officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Donnie Ricker, Isaiah Lamb, W.R. Eldridge, Billy Ricker Jr., Jesse Reagan and Justin Stephens. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ziegler Funeral Home to help with final expenses. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Michael Alan Vaughn Sr.
