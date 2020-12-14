Edward Brock Goins, 77, a longtime resident of Rossville, Ga., and formerly of Athens, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Majestic Manor in Rock Springs, Ga. He was born in Athens to the late Eugene and Edna Goodman Goins. He was preceded by three brothers, W.A. Goins, Carlos Goins and Bobby Goins; a sister, Virginia Hicks; grandson, Levi Kelley; and the mother of his children, Shirley Anderson Goins. Edward was a member of Mid-South Carpenters RC Union #74 in Chattanooga and was of the Baptist faith. He is survived by three daughters, Teresa Goins of Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga., Leanne Goins of Ringgold, Ga., and Donna Goins of Rossville, Ga.; one son, Jerry Goins of Rossville, Ga.; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Howard and husband, Darrel, of Fairview, Ga., and Hazel Morgan and husband, Roy, of Rossville, Ga.; four brothers, Lonnie Goins and wife, Rita, of Chickamauga, Ga., Ronnie Goins and wife, Karen, of Chickamauga, Ga., David Goins of Rossville, Ga., and Jimmy Goins of Chickamauga, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may visit between the hours of 2 and 7 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Home, located at 521 W. Madison Avenue in Athens, on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenneth Burton officiating. Burial will follow in Hilltop Cemetery in Riceville with friends and family serving as pallbearers. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, visit the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Edward Brock Goins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.